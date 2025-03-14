Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 41.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,254 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 48,509 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Intel by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,510,098 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,162,891,000 after buying an additional 4,103,553 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its position in Intel by 211.6% during the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 28,898 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 19,625 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,827,123 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $113,244,000 after purchasing an additional 204,200 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Intel by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 12,635,400 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $296,426,000 after purchasing an additional 31,800 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC stock opened at $23.70 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $45.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.38 and its 200-day moving average is $21.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INTC. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Intel from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Intel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.04.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Further Reading

