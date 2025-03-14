iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Stake Reduced by Rakuten Securities Inc.

Rakuten Securities Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 41.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 49,220,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,550,389,000 after acquiring an additional 7,566,487 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,763,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,724,153,000 after acquiring an additional 7,579,169 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 333,731.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 15,626,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,444,683,000 after acquiring an additional 15,621,963 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,563,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $840,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,274 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $725,489,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEF stock opened at $94.81 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.02 and a 1 year high of $99.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a PE ratio of -22.34 and a beta of 0.05.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2754 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

