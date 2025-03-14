Rakuten Securities Inc. Increases Stock Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 2,722.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 621 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,307,014 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $683,252,000 after purchasing an additional 587,329 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,331,636 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $287,144,000 after purchasing an additional 803,257 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,286,674 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $85,294,000 after purchasing an additional 35,757 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,311,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 732,459 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $48,555,000 after purchasing an additional 47,684 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance

BUD stock opened at $61.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.67 and a 200-day moving average of $56.87. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $45.94 and a 12-month high of $67.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $110.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $14.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BUD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

