Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,755 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $6,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 223.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $144,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $60.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.20. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $55.65 and a 52 week high of $66.31.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

