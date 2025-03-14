Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 4,104 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,104 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VCIT. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 92,783,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,447,768,000 after buying an additional 4,289,340 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $323,370,000. Life Planning Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7,732.2% in the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 2,308,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,270,000 after buying an additional 2,278,614 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,196,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,952,729,000 after buying an additional 1,165,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,284.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 677,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,782,000 after buying an additional 629,019 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $81.16 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $77.80 and a 1-year high of $84.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.63.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.2865 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.