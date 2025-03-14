Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 210,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,962 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $8,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Austin Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 569,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,959,000 after buying an additional 72,446 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,942,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 104.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 230,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,307,000 after buying an additional 117,811 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:PRF opened at $39.40 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.36 and a fifty-two week high of $43.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.12.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.