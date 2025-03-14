Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Takes $2.50 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,498,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1,225.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Atmos Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSEARCA IWO opened at $254.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.21. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $242.92 and a twelve month high of $317.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $289.46.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

