Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Acquires 151 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,451 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 387.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,294,340 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $550,665,000 after buying an additional 1,823,650 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,865,446 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $803,432,000 after purchasing an additional 824,317 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 337.2% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 939,924 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $225,591,000 after purchasing an additional 724,951 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1,172.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 555,189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $115,396,000 after purchasing an additional 511,553 shares during the period. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,002,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NXPI shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $231.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXPI opened at $201.02 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $198.21 and a 12 month high of $296.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 19th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 41.62%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Articles

