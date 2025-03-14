Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Purchases 855 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RY. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,866,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,229,834,000 after purchasing an additional 7,702,585 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,622,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,706,833,000 after purchasing an additional 124,348 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,112,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,338,156,000 after purchasing an additional 921,276 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,390,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $805,616,000 after purchasing an additional 541,760 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,583,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,892,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RY. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $195.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. TD Securities cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.50.

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Down 2.2 %

RY opened at $108.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $153.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $95.84 and a 12 month high of $128.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.51.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $1.0251 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.96%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

