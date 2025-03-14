Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Has $967,000 Stock Holdings in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 266,447 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,771,000 after buying an additional 17,951 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,860,817 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,607,000 after buying an additional 202,890 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $534,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,556,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 311.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 616,734 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,087,000 after buying an additional 466,694 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

Insider Transactions at CNX Resources

In other news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 1,075,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $33,421,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,925,000 shares in the company, valued at $432,928,250. This trade represents a 7.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CNX shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James raised shares of CNX Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $29.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on CNX

CNX Resources Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of CNX stock opened at $29.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.81 and a 200-day moving average of $32.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. CNX Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $21.07 and a 12-month high of $41.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.86, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.26.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 7.14% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CNX Resources Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About CNX Resources

(Free Report)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.