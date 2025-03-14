Carret Asset Management LLC Acquires 77,563 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 873.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 86,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,563 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $6,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 928.3% in the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 52,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 46,993 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,652,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 33,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, May Barnhard Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 110,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $9,907,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 179,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,117,560. This represents a 38.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Performance

LRCX stock opened at $75.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.44. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $68.87 and a twelve month high of $113.00. The firm has a market cap of $96.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.53.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a return on equity of 51.86% and a net margin of 26.49%. Analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 27.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LRCX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lam Research from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Lam Research from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. KeyCorp raised Lam Research from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lam Research from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.22.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

