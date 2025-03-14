D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Acquired by Carret Asset Management LLC

Carret Asset Management LLC increased its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,864 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $3,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 435.6% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 3,899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 3,171 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 360.0% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 271,038 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,706,000 after buying an additional 212,112 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 17.3% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 104,969 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,025,000 after buying an additional 15,460 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 9,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 904.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 40,847 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,795,000 after buying an additional 36,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSE:DHI opened at $125.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.80. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $199.85. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.66.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The construction company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.24. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DHI shares. Bank of America lowered D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $185.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.93.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

