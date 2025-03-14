Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Makes New Investment in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,357,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $170,037,000 after acquiring an additional 23,680 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 574,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,469,000 after acquiring an additional 40,796 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 39,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 5,657 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 45,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 8,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRVL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Roth Capital set a $100.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Raymond James set a $110.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Melius Research raised shares of Marvell Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $136.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.44.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $68.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.19 and a 12 month high of $127.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.77. The stock has a market cap of $59.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.45, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other news, Director Brad W. Buss bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.00 per share, with a total value of $207,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 87,113 shares in the company, valued at $6,010,797. This trade represents a 3.57 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,807,097.50. This trade represents a 1.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,255 shares of company stock worth $4,330,980. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Further Reading

