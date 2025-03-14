Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $9.27 Million Position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:FELC)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:FELC – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 281,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,565 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF were worth $9,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FELC. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 50.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,472,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,681,000 after buying an additional 9,573,314 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 17,256.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 512,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,430,000 after buying an additional 509,054 shares during the period. KFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,854,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,054,000 after buying an additional 422,148 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,004,000. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp acquired a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,279,000.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FELC opened at $30.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.83. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF has a 52 week low of $27.91 and a 52 week high of $34.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.88.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (FELC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap stocks belonging to a broad US equity index. The fund aims for growth of capital FELC was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

