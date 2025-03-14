Essential Planning LLC. Invests $934,000 in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Essential Planning LLC. bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HSIC. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 3.8% in the third quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Henry Schein Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $69.81 on Friday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.67 and a twelve month high of $82.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.78 and its 200 day moving average is $72.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). Henry Schein had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on HSIC. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Henry Schein from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.10.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

