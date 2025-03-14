First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Shares Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,625 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF were worth $8,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $13,678,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,750,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 250.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 235,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,134,000 after acquiring an additional 168,309 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Global View Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $768,000.

Get First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF alerts:

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

AIRR opened at $67.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.25. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 52 week low of $61.36 and a 52 week high of $86.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.32.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Profile

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.