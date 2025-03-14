3,250 Shares in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Bought by Essential Planning LLC.

Essential Planning LLC. bought a new position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the third quarter worth $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 485.5% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the third quarter worth $36,000. 88.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

OTIS stock opened at $99.44 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.12 and a fifty-two week high of $106.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.99. The company has a market cap of $39.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.05.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 31.76%. Equities analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 16th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 38.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 6,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $701,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,731,934.30. This trade represents a 9.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 38,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total value of $3,588,712.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,213,814.03. This represents a 13.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,281 shares of company stock worth $10,747,553 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on OTIS. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Otis Worldwide from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wolfe Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Otis Worldwide from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Otis Worldwide

About Otis Worldwide

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.