Essential Planning LLC. Purchases 37,029 Shares of Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS)

Essential Planning LLC. lifted its stake in Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS – Free Report) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 199,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,029 shares during the quarter. Essential Planning LLC.’s holdings in Sharps Technology were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sharps Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. 17.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sharps Technology Trading Up 23.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ STSS opened at $0.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.47. Sharps Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $18.15.

About Sharps Technology

Sharps Technology, Inc, a medical device company, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells safety syringe products in the United States. It offers Sharps Provensa, an ultra-low waste space syringe for the administration of various vaccines and injectable medications. Sharps Technology, Inc was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Melville, New York.

