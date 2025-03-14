Essential Planning LLC. Increases Stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Essential Planning LLC. raised its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Essential Planning LLC.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $71,847,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth $21,561,000. SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3,152.2% during the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 178,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,165,000 after acquiring an additional 173,054 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 158,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,941,000 after acquiring an additional 23,006 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth $9,522,000.

Get iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of IYC opened at $85.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 1.21. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $74.38 and a 12-month high of $101.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.28.

About iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.