Essential Planning LLC. Takes $163,000 Position in Psyence Biomedical Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBM)

Essential Planning LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Psyence Biomedical Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 73,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

PBM opened at $0.76 on Friday. Psyence Biomedical Ltd. has a 12 month low of $0.74 and a 12 month high of $140.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.70.

Psyence Biomedical (NASDAQ:PBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter.

Psyence Biomedical Ltd. engages in the development of botanical psilocybin-based psychedelic medicines. It also evaluates natural psilocybin for the treatment of adjustment disorder in patients with an incurable cancer diagnosis in a palliative care context. The company’s lead product candidate is PEX010, which is in Phase IIb clinical study, a capsule containing naturally sourced psilocybin for treatment of anxiety and depression, including associated ailments, such as post-traumatic stress disorder, stress, grief, and adjustment disorder in the context of palliative care.

