Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $1.34 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 43.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,728 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 26,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $82.20 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $73.91 and a 1-year high of $84.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

