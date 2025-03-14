Brokerages Set Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Target Price at $26.57

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.57.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Leerink Partners reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $31.35 price target (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Patterson Companies from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Patterson Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Patterson Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

Patterson Companies stock opened at $31.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.00 and its 200-day moving average is $25.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.99. Patterson Companies has a fifty-two week low of $19.45 and a fifty-two week high of $31.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,291,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,172,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Patterson Companies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter worth $1,799,000. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $710,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

