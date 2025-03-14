Farther Finance Advisors LLC Purchases 1,492 Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $2,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMB. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 77.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,385,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,195 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,052,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 162.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 236,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,078,000 after buying an additional 146,430 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,588,000. Finally, BNP Paribas increased its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 98.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 111,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,416,000 after buying an additional 55,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EMB opened at $90.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.22. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $93.97.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.3856 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

