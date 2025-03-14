EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWG)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Team Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Team Financial Group LLC now owns 133,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF by 1,545.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 6,968 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,289,000.

Get Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF alerts:

Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Trading Down 2.5 %

Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF stock opened at $30.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $660.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.56. Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF has a 52 week low of $24.12 and a 52 week high of $35.87.

Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Cuts Dividend

Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.0049 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th.

(Free Report)

The Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (COWG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a price momentum-weighted index of 100 large-cap US companies that exhibit the highest growth characteristics. COWG was launched on Dec 21, 2022 and is managed by Pacer.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.