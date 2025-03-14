Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,356 Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,506,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,471,572,000 after purchasing an additional 74,784 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,387,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,649,488,000 after acquiring an additional 280,462 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,694,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,451,527,000 after acquiring an additional 72,097 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,020,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,198,664,000 after acquiring an additional 159,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,640,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $994,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Baird R W upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus raised shares of Capital One Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $229.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.67.

Capital One Financial Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $165.73 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $128.23 and a 1 year high of $210.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $192.54 and a 200 day moving average of $174.98. The stock has a market cap of $63.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.47.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $10.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.