Robert Half (NYSE:RHI) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $53.21 and last traded at $53.07, with a volume of 56695 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.15.

RHI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Robert Half from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Truist Financial raised shares of Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Robert Half from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Robert Half from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Robert Half from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Robert Half currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.92.

Robert Half Trading Down 1.9 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.13. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 1.22.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Robert Half had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 4.34%. Equities research analysts forecast that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from Robert Half’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.72%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RHI. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Robert Half by 613.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Robert Half in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Robert Half by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Robert Half by 121.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new position in Robert Half in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

