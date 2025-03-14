EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 64,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 73,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,154,000 after buying an additional 5,214 shares during the last quarter. Natural Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $267,000. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 104,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,498,000 after buying an additional 17,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 213,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,794,000 after buying an additional 70,911 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.55, for a total transaction of $10,599,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 227,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,637,326.05. This represents a 16.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on FI shares. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Fiserv from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Fiserv from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fiserv from $258.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Compass Point started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.83.

View Our Latest Report on FI

Fiserv Price Performance

FI stock opened at $209.23 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.98 and a 1 year high of $238.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $218.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.09. The firm has a market cap of $117.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.82, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.93.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.03. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 15.31%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 20th that allows the company to buyback 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.