Southern Silver Exploration (CVE:SSV) Trading Down 2.1% – Here’s What Happened

Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (CVE:SSV – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.24. Approximately 124,650 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 266,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.60 target price on Southern Silver Exploration and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.24. The firm has a market cap of C$80.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 1.95.

Southern Silver Exploration Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious/base metal properties in North America. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. Its flagship property is the Cerro Las Minitas project that comprises twenty-five mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 27,422 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

