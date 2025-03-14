Southern Silver Exploration (CVE:SSV) Trading Down 2.1% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (CVE:SSV – Get Free Report) dropped 2.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.24. Approximately 124,650 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 266,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.60 price target on Southern Silver Exploration and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$80.45 million, a P/E ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.21 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.24.

Southern Silver Exploration Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious/base metal properties in North America. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. Its flagship property is the Cerro Las Minitas project that comprises twenty-five mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 27,422 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

