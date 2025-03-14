Biotech Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 13th

AbbVie, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and CervoMed are the three Biotech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Biotech stocks are shares of companies that develop and commercialize products based on biological systems, often in the pharmaceutical, medical, or genetic research fields. They are known for their high volatility, as their success largely depends on regulatory approvals, clinical trial outcomes, and breakthroughs in biotechnology. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Biotech stocks within the last several days.

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $212.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,822,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,069,544. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.44, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $189.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.55. AbbVie has a one year low of $153.58 and a one year high of $218.66.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Shares of VRTX traded up $6.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $502.29. The company had a trading volume of 700,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,500. The stock has a market cap of $128.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -228.23, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $453.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $461.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $377.85 and a 52 week high of $519.88.

CervoMed (CRVO)

CervoMed Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for age-related neurologic disorders. Its lead drug candidate is neflamapimod, an orally administered small molecule brain penetrant for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB), Alzheimer's diseases, frontotemporal dementia, and ischemic stroke recovery.

NASDAQ:CRVO traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.31. The stock had a trading volume of 51,183,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,500,193. CervoMed has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $26.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.20.

