Short Interest in Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Decreases By 98.8%

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.8% from the February 13th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 129,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Galp Energia, SGPS Price Performance
Shares of GLPEY stock opened at $7.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.43. Galp Energia, SGPS has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $11.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.64.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Galp Energia, SGPS to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.
About Galp Energia, SGPS
Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as an integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Industrial & Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, Namibia, and Angola.
