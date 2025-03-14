JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $46.58 and last traded at $45.93, with a volume of 2509 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.94.
JPMorgan Income ETF Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.91.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 56,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.
JPMorgan Income ETF Company Profile
The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.
