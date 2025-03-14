Insider Selling: Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) CEO Sells 35,723 Shares of Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 35,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $2,647,788.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 578,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,894,281.68. The trade was a 5.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Q2 Stock Down 3.2 %

QTWO stock opened at $72.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.03. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.50 and a 52 week high of $112.82. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.12 and a beta of 1.62.

Get Q2 alerts:

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.30). Q2 had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 5.53%. On average, research analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Q2

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QTWO. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Q2 during the 4th quarter worth $202,645,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Q2 by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,668,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Q2 by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,518,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,825,000 after acquiring an additional 152,872 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,175,000 after purchasing an additional 36,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Q2 by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,345,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,449,000 after purchasing an additional 698,464 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have commented on QTWO. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Q2 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Q2 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Baird R W downgraded Q2 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Q2 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Q2

Q2 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.