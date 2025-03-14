Insider Selling: Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) CEO Sells 35,723 Shares of Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 35,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $2,647,788.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 578,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,894,281.68. The trade was a 5.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Q2 Stock Down 3.2 %
QTWO stock opened at $72.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.03. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.50 and a 52 week high of $112.82. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.12 and a beta of 1.62.
Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.30). Q2 had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 5.53%. On average, research analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have commented on QTWO. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Q2 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Q2 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Baird R W downgraded Q2 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Q2 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.27.
Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.
