QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) Short Interest Up 1,650.0% in February

QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 1,650.0% from the February 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

QinetiQ Group Trading Up 0.6 %

QinetiQ Group stock opened at $27.44 on Friday. QinetiQ Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.64 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.27.

QinetiQ Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.1197 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. QinetiQ Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -89.08%.

About QinetiQ Group

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; platform and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

