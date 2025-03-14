PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) Short Interest Down 99.3% in February

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 99.3% from the February 13th total of 73,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 366,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:PPERY opened at $11.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.59. PT Bank Mandiri has a 1-year low of $11.08 and a 1-year high of $20.07.
PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Company Profile
