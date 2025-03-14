PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) Short Interest Down 99.3% in February

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 99.3% from the February 13th total of 73,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 366,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:PPERY opened at $11.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.59. PT Bank Mandiri has a 1-year low of $11.08 and a 1-year high of $20.07.

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Company Profile

Featured Articles

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Indonesia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Timor Leste, Shanghai, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. The company operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. It offers savings and current accounts, time deposits, demand deposits, and foreign currency savings and current accounts; motorcycle loans, mortgage loan, and housing loans, as well as loans for various purposes, such as education, home renovation, marriage, health, and other needs for individuals; and working capital loans, investment loans, people's business loans, syndicated loans, and micro business loans for businesses.

