Suma Krishnan Sells 25,000 Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Stock

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total transaction of $4,444,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,463,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,233,178.69. This trade represents a 1.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Suma Krishnan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 13th, Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of Krystal Biotech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.78, for a total value of $4,119,500.00.

Krystal Biotech Stock Down 0.6 %

KRYS stock opened at $177.37 on Friday. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.72 and a twelve month high of $219.34. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 59.32 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.22.

Krystal Biotech ( NASDAQ:KRYS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $91.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.35 million. Krystal Biotech had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 30.69%. Krystal Biotech’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $221.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Krystal Biotech from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Krystal Biotech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRYS. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 93.1% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

