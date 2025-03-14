Insider Selling: Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA) Major Shareholder Sells 1,044,295 Shares of Stock

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mvm Partners, Llc sold 1,044,295 shares of Paragon 28 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $13,617,606.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,810,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,850,067.52. The trade was a 11.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mvm Partners, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 6th, Mvm Partners, Llc sold 164,664 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $2,142,278.64.

On Tuesday, March 4th, Mvm Partners, Llc sold 619,747 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $8,050,513.53.

On Monday, January 27th, Mvm Partners, Llc sold 27,142 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total value of $315,390.04.

On Thursday, January 23rd, Mvm Partners, Llc sold 20,136 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $234,181.68.

Paragon 28 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FNA opened at $13.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 1.54. Paragon 28, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $13.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Paragon 28 ( NYSE:FNA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Paragon 28 had a negative net margin of 25.31% and a negative return on equity of 37.90%. The firm had revenue of $71.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.81 million. Research analysts expect that Paragon 28, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FNA shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Paragon 28 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. William Blair downgraded shares of Paragon 28 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Paragon 28 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $13.00 price objective on Paragon 28 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paragon 28

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Paragon 28 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in Paragon 28 by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Paragon 28 by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paragon 28 in the third quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Paragon 28 during the third quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

Paragon 28 Company Profile

Paragon 28, Inc develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

