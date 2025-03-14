Eurasia Mining (LON:EUA) Shares Down 12.9% – Here’s Why

Eurasia Mining Plc (LON:EUA – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 12.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 6.33 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.45 ($0.08). 24,743,910 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 27,342,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.40 ($0.10).

The stock has a market cap of £190.83 million, a P/E ratio of -455.96 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3.95 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 11.58 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Eurasia Mining Plc, a mining and mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, copper, nickel, gold, and other minerals in Russia. The company's principal projects are the West Kytlim mine located in the Urals; and the Monchetundra project situated on the Kola Peninsula.

