Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Senior Officer Dominique Girard Sells 10,000 Shares

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) Senior Officer Dominique Girard sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$148.32, for a total transaction of C$1,483,200.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of AEM opened at C$148.23 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1-year low of C$73.43 and a 1-year high of C$150.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$52.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.08, a PEG ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$133.00 and its 200-day moving average price is C$120.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.88.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$122.14.

View Our Latest Analysis on AEM

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.