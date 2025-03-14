Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 956 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 956 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,162,000. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,249,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 36,564.5% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 360,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,636,000 after purchasing an additional 359,795 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 341.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 381,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,339,000 after purchasing an additional 294,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 35,705.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 241,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,681,000 after purchasing an additional 241,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Marriott International from $280.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Argus boosted their target price on Marriott International from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on Marriott International from $287.00 to $283.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Marriott International from $251.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Marriott International from $277.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.45.

Marriott International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $237.29 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.55 and a fifty-two week high of $307.52. The company has a market cap of $65.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $279.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $269.24.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 116.67% and a net margin of 9.46%. Research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marriott International news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 1,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.48, for a total value of $292,463.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,811.48. This represents a 18.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.65, for a total value of $1,003,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,089,714.45. The trade was a 12.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,694 shares of company stock worth $8,938,132 in the last ninety days. 12.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

