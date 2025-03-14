EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 26,194 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 218.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,194 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 14,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 33,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of SCHX opened at $21.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $19.50 and a 1-year high of $24.31.
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.
