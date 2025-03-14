EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 26,194 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 218.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,194 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 14,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 33,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of SCHX opened at $21.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $19.50 and a 1-year high of $24.31.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.