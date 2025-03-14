Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 10,724 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,724 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 227,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,019,000 after acquiring an additional 87,667 shares during the period. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $274,000. Global View Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,027,000. Net Worth Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 55,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after buying an additional 15,353 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Capital Strategies bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $500,000. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHV opened at $110.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.30. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.91 and a 1 year high of $110.64.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.3579 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

