Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 1,226 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $3,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $503,000. Finally, First National Trust Co increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.29, for a total transaction of $3,241,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,576,486.67. This trade represents a 29.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 4,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.07, for a total transaction of $2,499,128.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,901,249.59. The trade was a 39.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,636 shares of company stock valued at $6,263,989. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $580.00 to $570.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $415.00 to $442.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $507.00 to $542.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $514.89.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

AMP opened at $471.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $45.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $532.56 and its 200 day moving average is $518.22. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $385.74 and a 12-month high of $582.05.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.16 by $0.20. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 69.35%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 17.91%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

