EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.10 Million Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,618 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Jabil in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Jabil by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Jabil in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Jabil by 113.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil Price Performance

NYSE:JBL opened at $130.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.19. Jabil Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.85 and a 12 month high of $174.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $157.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.65.

Jabil Announces Dividend

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The technology company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.12. Jabil had a return on equity of 41.87% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $157.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of Jabil in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jabil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Jabil

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John C. Plant sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.55, for a total value of $8,627,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,045. This trade represents a 89.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.81, for a total value of $599,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 138,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,744,490.32. This trade represents a 2.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,400 shares of company stock worth $12,804,458. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jabil Profile

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.