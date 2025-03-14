Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Sells 16,225 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 473,696 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,225 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $42,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 308.8% during the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 423.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 262.4% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In related news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 4,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $487,368.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,966,329.50. This trade represents a 14.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 15,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.07, for a total value of $1,585,191.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 241,451 shares in the company, valued at $25,369,256.57. This trade represents a 5.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,302 shares of company stock worth $14,319,269. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $95.33 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $65.52 and a 1 year high of $107.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.92 and a 200 day moving average of $91.55. The firm has a market cap of $140.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.26, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.77.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 17.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.91.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BSX

Boston Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.