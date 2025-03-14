Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 32.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 112,404 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $24,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 201,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in Stifel Financial by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Stifel Financial by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. increased its stake in Stifel Financial by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 163,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,374,000 after buying an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SF opened at $92.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.08. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $72.78 and a 52 week high of $120.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.15.

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.27. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 16.59%. Research analysts predict that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.49%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SF shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Stifel Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Stifel Financial from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.71.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

