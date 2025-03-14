Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 89.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 708,204 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $21,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in Humana by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Humana by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Humana by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Humana from $257.00 to $256.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Humana from $301.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $283.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $285.68.

In other Humana news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.26, for a total value of $948,930.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,096,463.06. This represents a 31.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Humana stock opened at $251.32 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $213.31 and a twelve month high of $406.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.57.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($2.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.26) by $0.10. Humana had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 11.70%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.58%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

