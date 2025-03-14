Left Brain Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

Left Brain Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 164.6% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 1,255.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Duolingo from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Duolingo from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Duolingo from $408.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Duolingo from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Duolingo from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duolingo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.00.

In other news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.00, for a total value of $2,568,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Natalie Glance sold 2,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.28, for a total transaction of $1,160,891.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,572 shares in the company, valued at $56,400,100.16. The trade was a 2.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,499 shares of company stock worth $29,162,568 over the last quarter. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DUOL stock opened at $272.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.90 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $351.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $315.21. Duolingo, Inc. has a one year low of $145.05 and a one year high of $441.77.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $209.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.49 million. Duolingo had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.74%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

