11,670 Shares in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Purchased by Left Brain Wealth Management LLC

Left Brain Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 11,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Upstart by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,816,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,702,000 after buying an additional 29,482 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Upstart by 153.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,246,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,886,000 after buying an additional 754,416 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Upstart by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 725,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,031,000 after buying an additional 282,481 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Upstart by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 657,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,459,000 after buying an additional 14,242 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Upstart by 689.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 589,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,566,000 after buying an additional 514,400 shares during the period. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:UPST opened at $46.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.28. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $20.60 and a one year high of $96.43. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -31.72 and a beta of 2.25.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Upstart had a negative net margin of 20.20% and a negative return on equity of 25.87%. Equities research analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $2,608,354.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,576,838.80. The trade was a 42.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 16,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total transaction of $1,269,851.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 295,537 shares in the company, valued at $23,353,333.74. This trade represents a 5.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,062 shares of company stock worth $5,247,182. Company insiders own 18.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on UPST. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Upstart from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Upstart from $87.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Upstart from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Upstart from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Upstart from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.38.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

