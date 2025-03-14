1,182 Shares in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Acquired by Left Brain Wealth Management LLC

Left Brain Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $388,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $447,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,497,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,026,000. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spotify Technology stock opened at $539.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.61 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $553.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $457.77. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1-year low of $249.58 and a 1-year high of $652.63.

SPOT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $658.00 price target (up previously from $473.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $600.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $555.00 to $730.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $550.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $540.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $540.68.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

